Dale will present The Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports, a casual and intimate conversation with four of Dallas’ premier athletes:

ROGER STAUBACH – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK

TROY AIKMAN – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK

EMMITT SMITH – FORMER COWBOYS RUNNING BACK

DIRK NOWITZKI – FORMER MAVERICKS POWER FORWARD

These gentlemen will entertain us with stories and anecdotes, while also answering questions submitted by the audience. To round out the event, we will hold a live auction for an autographed jersey and photo opportunity with each celebrity athlete.