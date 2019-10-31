fbpx

Dinner Included in Ticket Price | Semi-Formal Attire | Adult Only Event

Heroes on the Water Inaugural Gala – February 8, 2020 at The Omni Hotel Downtown Dallas, Texas

Dale Hansen of WFAA-TV, ABC Dallas will be our host and master of ceremonies. He also hosts Dale Hansen’s Sports Special on Sundays at 10:35 pm, consistently one of the highest-rated local programs in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dale will present The Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports, a casual and intimate conversation with four of Dallas’ premier athletes:

ROGER STAUBACH – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK
TROY AIKMAN – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK
EMMITT SMITH – FORMER COWBOYS RUNNING BACK
DIRK NOWITZKI – FORMER MAVERICKS POWER FORWARD

These gentlemen will entertain us with stories and anecdotes, while also answering questions submitted by the audience. To round out the event, we will hold a live auction for an autographed jersey and photo opportunity with each celebrity athlete.

Call Laura Armbruster at (214) 763-0577 or email Laura.Armbruster@heroesonthewater.org to discuss sponsorship opportunities.

