Dinner Included in Ticket Price | Semi-Formal Attire | Adult Only Event
Heroes on the Water Inaugural Gala – February 8, 2020 at The Omni Hotel Downtown Dallas, Texas
Dale Hansen of WFAA-TV, ABC Dallas will be our host and master of ceremonies. He also hosts Dale Hansen’s Sports Special on Sundays at 10:35 pm, consistently one of the highest-rated local programs in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Dale will present The Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports, a casual and intimate conversation with four of Dallas’ premier athletes:
ROGER STAUBACH – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK
TROY AIKMAN – FORMER COWBOYS QUARTERBACK
EMMITT SMITH – FORMER COWBOYS RUNNING BACK
DIRK NOWITZKI – FORMER MAVERICKS POWER FORWARD
These gentlemen will entertain us with stories and anecdotes, while also answering questions submitted by the audience. To round out the event, we will hold a live auction for an autographed jersey and photo opportunity with each celebrity athlete.
